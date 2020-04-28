Roth Capital Begins Coverage on FlatWorld Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of FlatWorld Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPVRF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares.

About FlatWorld Acquisition

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, and double deckers. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

