Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 7,015,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,916,708. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

