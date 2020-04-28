RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,402 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 175.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $283.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.52. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

