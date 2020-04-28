RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

RTIX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ RTIX opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.72. RTI Surgical has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

