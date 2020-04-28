Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on RHP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.71. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.