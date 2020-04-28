Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on RHP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.71. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.