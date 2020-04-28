Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 123,571 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

