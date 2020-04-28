SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SFQ. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.07 ($8.22).

ETR:SFQ opened at €4.48 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52-week low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of €11.68 ($13.58). The firm has a market cap of $202.10 million and a P/E ratio of 23.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.17.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

