SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SAIPEM S P A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $4.64 on Friday. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAIPEM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.