SAIPEM S P A/ADR’s (SAPMY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAPMY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

