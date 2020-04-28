Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $275.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46 and a beta of 0.12. Sartorius has a one year low of $164.10 and a one year high of $275.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $403.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.05 million. Sartorius had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 11.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sartorius will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.