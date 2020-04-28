SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

