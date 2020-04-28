Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

SCRYY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Scor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Scor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.60 on Friday. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts expect that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

