Seattle Genetics (SGEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

Investors interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seattle Genetics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $147.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -150.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $150.00.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $121.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.94.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

