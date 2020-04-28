SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of SEI Investments worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

