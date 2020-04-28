Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $511.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.36 and its 200-day moving average is $548.85. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

