Shoe Carnival, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 61,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

