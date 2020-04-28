Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $445.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Raymond James cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.74.

Shares of SHOP traded down $11.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $616.65. The company had a trading volume of 649,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,053. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.02 and a 200-day moving average of $410.14. Shopify has a 12 month low of $223.53 and a 12 month high of $665.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

