Short Interest in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Expands By 26.6%

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOTS. Roth Capital lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

In other news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Arch Venture Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 231,199 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 767,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 106,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOTS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $368.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.18.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

