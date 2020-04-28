Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Grows By 29.9%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCML shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BayCom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in BayCom by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BayCom by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at $3,892,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. BayCom has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.98.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

