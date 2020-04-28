Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Grows By 30.5%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, CFO Avinash Reddy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $539.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

