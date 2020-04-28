Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Increases By 29.5%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,399,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

