Short Interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Increases By 27.3%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

HOLI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $809.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

