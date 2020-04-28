Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Rises By 28.9%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

