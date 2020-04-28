Short Interest in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Increases By 27.9%

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 875,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

RNST traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. 25,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. Renasant has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

