Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price target from equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.75 ($106.69) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.10 ($128.03).

FRA:SIE opened at €84.53 ($98.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €101.94. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

