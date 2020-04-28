Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.38 ($84.16).

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF opened at €77.12 ($89.67) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.06. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.