Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SFNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 219,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

