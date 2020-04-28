Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMPL. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. Insiders purchased a total of 151,693 shares of company stock worth $3,126,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.