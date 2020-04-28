Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Slack alerts:

WORK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an in-line rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.04.

NYSE WORK opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion and a PE ratio of -17.51. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $31,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,659,802 shares of company stock worth $39,798,174 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Slack by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Slack during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Slack by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Slack by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Slack (WORK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.