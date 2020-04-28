Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $778.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.84. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $61.00.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after buying an additional 161,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sleep Number by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,532 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,426,000.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

