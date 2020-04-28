Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $125.04 on Monday. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.