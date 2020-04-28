Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SDXAY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.