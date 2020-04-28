Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.77 ($36.94).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €32.04 ($37.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. Software has a 12 month low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 12 month high of €35.03 ($40.73). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.89 and its 200 day moving average is €29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.