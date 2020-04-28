SounDAC Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $58,166.00 and approximately $61,773.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00035406 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000809 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.