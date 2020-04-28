Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK grew its position in Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Cfra raised their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.96.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.84. 901,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,703. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

