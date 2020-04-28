Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 4598912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 128,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,437 shares of the airline’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,101 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 165.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 660,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,538,000 after buying an additional 68,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

