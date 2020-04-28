SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 397,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 108,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 52,254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.96. 219,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,990. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

