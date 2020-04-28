Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.58.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $140.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.40. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $161.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.78.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. State Street Corp raised its position in Spotify by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Spotify by 79.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the third quarter worth about $710,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Spotify by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

