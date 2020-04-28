Stantec (NYSE:STN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.92.

STN stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.87 million. Research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $40,189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,043,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,751,000 after purchasing an additional 549,828 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

