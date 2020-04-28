Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,265. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.