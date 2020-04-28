Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Boosted by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $5.22 on Tuesday, reaching $186.74. 472,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,265. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.10 and a 200 day moving average of $198.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

