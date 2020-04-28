Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.5% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.20. The company has a market cap of $1,323.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

