Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.99. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Sun Communities by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 600,282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 64.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,544,000 after buying an additional 299,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

