SunTrust Banks Comments on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $25.01 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,136,000 after purchasing an additional 292,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after acquiring an additional 583,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,384 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

