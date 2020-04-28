SunTrust Banks Comments on Nautilus, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Nautilus in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

NLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Nautilus stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.42 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 866,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 275,665 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

