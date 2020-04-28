SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Change Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CHNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $10.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

