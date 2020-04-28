SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DOC opened at $14.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

