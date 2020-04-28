TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:TLC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 384.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

