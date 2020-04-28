Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $523.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 180,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,401.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

