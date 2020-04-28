TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). TapImmune reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

MRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

TapImmune stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.20. TapImmune has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

